Federal Bank arm FedFina files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 750 crore by Fedbank Financial and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 7.03 crore equity shares by promoter and selling shareholders. The price band for the issue will be announced soon.

The board of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, also known as FedFina, a subsidiary of private lender Federal Bank Ltd, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Under the OFS, Federal Bank will offload 1.64 crore equity shares, while True North Fund VI LLP will sell up to 5.38 crore equity shares. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10.

FedFina proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting Tier–I capital base to meet its future capital requirements, arising out of the growth of business and assets. A part of the proceeds will also be used for meeting offer expenses.

"Yes, the re-filing was done this week. The fresh issue portion is around Rs 750 crore and there is also an OFS component. Private equity investor True North and parent Federal Bank may sell stakes," multiple people in the know told Moneycontrol.

The NBFC arm of Federal Bank had filed its draft papers with Sebi last year for an IPO. But the plans were aborted due to unfavourable market conditions and later, the regulatory approval for the listing lapsed.

Earlier on July 18, the board of directors of Federal Bank gave the nod again for an IPO. After the IPO, FedFina would continue to be a subsidiary of Federal Bank. The parent holds a 74 percent stake.

ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the exchanges BSE and NSE.