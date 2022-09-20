Why some people are expecting 100 bps Fed rate hike this week

By Sandeep Singh

The Fed's rate-setting panel — the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) — is set to begin two-day deliberations later on Tuesday, the outcome of which is widely expected to be a 75 basis-point hike in the key US interest rate.

However, some expect even a 100-bps increase as central banks scramble to tame sticky red-hot consumer inflation without hurting economic growth. According to Reuters, though most market participants expect the rate hike this week to be 75 bps, 19 percent see a chance for a 100 bps increase.

The outcome of the Fed policy meeting, due on Wednesday, will set the tone of interest rates in the rest of the world. The review comes days after the IMF and the World Bank warned of a global recession . The Fed funds rate — the key US interest rate — currently stands at 2.25-2.5 percent.

Here's why a bigger-than-usual hike may be in the making:

Last week, data from the world's largest economy showed underlying US inflation is broadening out rather than cooling as expected. Consumer inflation came in at 8.3 percent in August as against expectations of 8.1 percent. Core inflation stood at 6.3 percent, 20 bps above estimates.

The Fed has time and again reiterated its commitment to bringing consumer price increases under control.

Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted how important controlling inflation is before the public gets used to higher prices. He said expectations played an important role and were a critical reason inflation was so persistent in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing his commitment to bring rising prices under control.

Powell has already hinted that interest rates will remain at elevated levels to fight inflation, turning more and more hawkish by each appearance.

What's in the size?

"The size of the Fed rate hike will not change the market view... A 100 bps rise can turn many investors bearish on US markets," Matt Orton of Carillon Tower Advisers told CNBC-TV18 last week.

Inflation is uncomfortably high and a 75-bp rate hike will bring the Fed above its long-term trajectory, Orton said.

Others have more comforting views.

Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital Management told CNBC-TV18 he thinks the Fed may consider 2-3 hikes of 75 basis points each than one of 100 basis points.

What's in it for India?

Orton of Carillon Tower Advisers believes India is well placed from a macroeconomic and business perspective, following more than a decade of underperformance in emerging markets.

Many analysts expect the Indian market to digest a 75-bps rate hike easily, but warn that a 100-bps shocker may not augur well for the Street at once.

" Indian market continues to show resilience despite global challenges... A big correction after the Fed decision is possible only if the rate hike of 100 bps," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

A 75 basis-point rate hike by the Fed is not expected to a significant negative impact on the Indian market.

MarketsMojo Chief Investment Officer Sunil Damania sees a low possibility of a 100-bps rate hike.