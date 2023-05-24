FDI into India falls for the first time in a decade

Gross FDI into India has seen a 16 percent fall in FY'23. Inflows stood at $71 billion in FY'23 as compared to $84.8 billion in FY'22. This is the first time India has seen inflows decline YoY in the last 10 years.

A wide variety of indicators show that India's growth trend remains robust. Corporate sector leverage is at a cyclical low while earnings growth is expected to pick up. Indian banks are very well-capitalized. Credit growth at around 16 percent, is close to pre-pandemic highs.

There is even a whiff of a new capex uptick. To boot, India’s external facing macro indicators have also seen a remarkable turnaround for the better in the last three quarters.

Amidst all this cheer, we got some sobering news from the RBI’s monthly bulletin (released on May-22, 2023).