Favour US over India, other EMs as economic growth outlook optimistic: Wells Fargo

Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that he favours the US market over India and other emerging markets (EMs). He explained that the economic growth outlook in the US looks optimistic. He believes that while a slowdown in economic growth is imminent, the way to tide over it is by remaining invested in high quality, liquid stocks that are fairly insulated from economic volatility.

“We continue to favour the US market. We think all things considered this is the place to be in large, liquid, high-quality stocks, particularly those that are better insulated from the economic cycle," he said.

He added, "I think for the moment, there is some optimism in the US about the economy and the immediate growth outlook. There was a lot of apprehension about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, inflation eating into incomes, etc. It's still there though."

He expects to see a slowdown in growth. However, despite the slowdown, he isn’t forecasting a recession in the US.

"Given the slowdown in growth that we expect to see here, we are still not forecasting a recession in the US. The real test will be in 2023, depending on how things play out with the war in Ukraine, the lockdowns that we are seeing in China and of course, inflation and the Fed’s trajectory of interest rate increases,” said Schlossberg.

He believes a slowing economy will dampen the earnings momentum.

“Earnings growth will be moderate this year, still respectable enough; some of it frontloaded. As we move through the year, we think the slowing economic growth will dampen those earnings gains, but we still think they are strong enough to support gain in the stock market in the mid-single digits. As we move into 2023, we think the economy becomes more vulnerable and our earnings growth is downgraded accordingly, down into low single digits and we think the market will respond accordingly as well,” Schlossberg told CNBC-TV18.

On crude oil prices, he said that the demand outlook has softened a bit. There’s also a slow recovery that is seen in US oil production, he shared.

“The demand outlook has softened a bit and that contributed at times to the retreat in oil prices. We still think the underlying tone of the market will be fairly tight, just given the supply disruptions," he mentioned.

"The latest, of course, are the problems in Libya, a slow recovery in US oil production, a reluctant oil production recovery, natural gas shipping more overseas, to Europe, in anticipation of a reduction in natural gas imports from Russia. So all in all, we think the oil market will maintain a firm tone, despite a fairly soft economic outlook, not only in China but of course in Europe,” said Schlossberg.

Watch the video for the full interview.