#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Factors that will keep traders busy this truncated week

Updated : November 10, 2019 04:44 PM IST

Overall, it was a consolidation week after Sensex hit a record high of 40,749.33 on optimism over signs of progress in the US-China trade deal and reforms for realty sector.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to pour in money into India since trade issues between the US and Europe and Brexit has reduced and interest rate stance has upgraded from neutral to dovish.
Factors that will keep traders busy this truncated week
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV