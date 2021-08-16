Exxaro Tiles shares list at 5% premium over issue price

Vitrified tiles maker Exxaro Tiles' shares made a lukewarm debut on Dalal Street on Monday. On BSE, the Exxaro Tiles stock opened at Rs 126 apiece, indicating a premium of 5 percent over its issue price of Rs 120.
On NSE as well, Exxaro shares started trading at Rs 126 apiece, marking a premium of 5 percent.
The Rs 161-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Exxaro Tiles was subscribed nearly 23 times at the end of the three-day bidding process. The IPO received 25.97 crore bids against the issue size of 1.15 crore shares.
Also read: Is the euphoria around IPOs fading?
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 13.74 times and that for non-institutional investors 2.01 times. The quota reserved for retail investors saw a 17.64 times subscription.
Also read: Exxaro IPO subscribed 23 times on final day
Shares under the Exxaro IPO were offered in the price band of Rs 118-120. The public offer comprised fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 134 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 27 crore.
Also read: IPOs that may hit Street this month
The company's management plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay its existing long-term debt of around Rs 50 crore, and for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
First Published: IST