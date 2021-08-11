Exxaro Tiles likely to finalise share allotment for IPO today; here's how to check status

Vitrified tiles maker Exxaro Tiles is likely to finalise the allotment of shares for its initial public offer on Wednesday. Its IPO was subscribed nearly 23 times last week.

Once the share allotment is finalised, those who have applied for the Gujarat-based company's IPO can check the status of their applications either directly through the website of BSE or on the website of the registrar, Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Here are the links for the bidders to check the status of their application:

BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Registrar: linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

One can check the status only after share allotment is finalised.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can check the allotment status through the BSE website:

Go to the BSE website using the following link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Once you are on the 'status of issue application' page, select the ‘equity’ option to proceed.

Select Exxaro Tiles from the drop-down menu.

Enter details such as your application number and your Permanent Account Number (PAN). Click on 'search' to proceed.

The allotment status will be displayed on the website.

How to check the status through the registrar's portal

Go to the website of the registrar using this link (Link Intime India in this case): https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html).

Select Exxaro Tiles from the drop-down menu.

Enter the required details such as the application number, the client ID and the PAN, and click on 'search' to proceed.

The status will be displayed on the website.

By the final day of the three-day bidding process, the IPO received a total of 25.97 crore bids against the issue size of 1.15 crore shares, marking a subscription of 22.68 times, the exchange data showed.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 13.74 times and that of non-institutional investors 2.01 times. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 17.64 times.

The IPO to raise Rs 161 crore opened on August 4, and closed on August 6. The shares were offered in a price band of Rs 118-120.

The IPO comprised a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 134 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 27 crore. At the upper end of the price band, bidding for one lot of 125 shares costs investors Rs 15,000.

The company’s management plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay its existing long-term debt of around Rs 50 crore, and for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.