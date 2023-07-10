Explainer | What is RSI in stock market?

In technical trading, the RSI or Relative Strength Index, is a popular indicator used by traders to assess the momentum and strength of a stock or any financial instrument. It helps them understand whether a stock is overbought or oversold, which can provide insights into potential price reversals.

What is RSI?

Imagine you are a cricket fan in India, and you love watching matches and analyzing player performance. Now, let's say you want to assess the momentum and strength of a batsman during a cricket match. One way to do that is by observing the number of runs they score and how frequently they do so.

Similarly, in technical trading , the RSI or Relative Strength Index, is a popular indicator used by traders to assess the momentum and strength of a stock or any financial instrument. It helps them understand whether a stock is overbought or oversold, which can provide insights into potential price reversals.

Here’s how to interpret RSI Readings?

RSI is represented by a value between 0 and 100. If the RSI value is above 70, it suggests that the stock is overbought, meaning the buying pressure has been high and the stock might be due for a price correction or a downward movement. On the other hand, if the RSI value is below 30, it indicates that the stock is oversold, suggesting selling pressure has been high, and the stock might be due for a price recovery or an upward movement.

How to calculate RSI?

The RSI is calculated using a formula that involves several steps. Let's break it down:

Step 1: Gather the Stock Price Information

To calculate RSI, you need a series of price data, typically closing prices, for a given period. This period is usually 14 days, but it can be adjusted depending on your preference or the timeframe you are analyzing.

Step 2: Calculate daily price changes.

For each day in the selected period, you need to calculate the price change. To do this, subtract the previous day's closing price from the current day's closing price. If the current day's closing price is higher, the price change is positive. If it's lower, the price change is negative.

Step 3: Calculate average gains and losses.

Next, calculate the average gains and losses over the selected 14 day period. Start by summing up all the positive price changes and all the negative price changes separately. Then, divide the sum of positive price changes by the number of days the stock gained to get the average gain. Similarly, divide the sum of negative price changes by the number of days the stock lost to get the average loss.

Step 4: Calculate the relative strength (RS).

To calculate the relative strength, divide the average gain by the average loss. This ratio provides an indication of the strength of price increases relative to price decreases.

Step 5: Calculate the RSI.

Finally, calculate the RSI using the relative strength value. The RSI formula is RSI = 100 - (100 / (1 + RS)). This formula normalizes the relative strength and transforms it into a value between 0 and 100.

Once you've followed these steps, you will have calculated the RSI for the given period. This value can be used to assess the strength and potential reversals in the price of a stock or any other financial instrument.

Let’s calculate this with an example:

Let’s say we have data for United Spirits for a 15 day trading period b/w Jun 16 to Jul 7th 2023

Here’s the close price and % Price Change as per the NSE —

UNITED SPIRITS

Date Close Price Price Change 16-Jun-23 909.4 19-Jun-23 899.1 -1.1% 20-Jun-23 891.8 -0.8% 21-Jun-23 896.4 0.5% 22-Jun-23 894.3 -0.2% 23-Jun-23 906.6 1.4% 26-Jun-23 901.0 -0.6% 27-Jun-23 910.0 1.0% 28-Jun-23 913.2 0.4% 30-Jun-23 912.2 -0.1% 3-Jul-23 920.1 0.9% 4-Jul-23 917.7 -0.3% 5-Jul-23 930.1 1.4% 6-Jul-23 944.1 1.5% 7-Jul-23 914.7 -3.1%

#source: NSE

Basis the above, here is the bifurcated data for gaining & losing days with average gains and losses.

UNITED SPIRITS

Date Gains Losses 16-Jun-23 19-Jun-23 -1.1% 20-Jun-23 -0.8% 21-Jun-23 0.5% 22-Jun-23 -0.2% 23-Jun-23 1.4% 26-Jun-23 -0.6% 27-Jun-23 1.0% 28-Jun-23 0.4% 30-Jun-23 -0.1% 3-Jul-23 0.9% 4-Jul-23 -0.3% 5-Jul-23 1.4% 6-Jul-23 1.5% 7-Jul-23 -3.1% Average 1.0% -0.9%

As per the data sample, United Spirits gained on 7 occasions and lost on 7 occasions out of 14 days with the average gain being 1% and average loss being -0.9%. This implies a slightly more balanced move in the stock.

Here’s a calculated RS & RSI of United Spirits for the aforementioned period.

UNITED SPIRITS RS 1.11 RSI 52.58

Now, if the stock were to gain for more days and record higher gains, the RSI would move closer to the overbought zone of 70 and suggest a possibility of a price correction in the near future. This information would be useful for traders who might consider selling their holdings or not entering new buy positions until the stock's RSI value returns to a more neutral level.

On the contrary, if United Spirit's stock had an RSI value of 25, it would suggest that the stock is oversold, and there's a possibility of a price recovery soon. Traders might take this as a signal to consider buying the stock or holding onto their existing positions, expecting the stock's price to bounce back.

In summary, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a tool used in technical trading to assess the strength and momentum of a stock or any financial instrument. It helps traders identify potential overbought or oversold conditions, which can be useful for making trading decisions. Just like you analyze a batsman's performance during a cricket match, traders use RSI to analyze a stock's performance in the market.

However,

One must be certain that these are just indicative parameters and in reality stocks have often stayed at overbought or oversold levels for extended periods. The RSI mustn’t be used as the sole indicator of stock price momentum, but just a tool to analyze the recent momentum in a stock. One must consult their financial advisors and manage risk-return profiles before entering trades based just on the RSI.