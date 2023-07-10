Explainer | What is RSI in stock market?

By Mangalam Maloo

Imagine you are a cricket fan in India, and you love watching matches and analyzing player performance. Now, let's say you want to assess the momentum and strength of a batsman during a cricket match. One way to do that is by observing the number of runs they score and how frequently they do so. Similarly, in technical trading , the RSI or Relative Strength Index, is a popular indicator used by traders to assess the momentum and strength of a stock or any financial instrument. It helps them understand whether a stock is overbought or oversold, which can provide insights into potential price reversals.