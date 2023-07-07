Explainer: What is an IPO in a stock market?

During an IPO, the company works with investment banks to determine the price at which they will sell their shares to the public. This price is based on the company's value, its future prospects, and other factors. Once the price is set, the company issues its shares to the public market.

What is an IPO?

An Initial Public Offering, or IPO for short, is the first time a private company decides to sell shares of its ownership to the public. It's like the company is opening its doors to allow regular people like you and me to become owners of that company. When a company wants to grow and expand its business, it often needs a lot of money. Instead of borrowing money from a bank or other sources, the company can offer to sell ownership stakes, called shares or stocks, to interested individuals and institutional investors.

During an IPO , the company works with investment banks to determine the price at which they will sell their shares to the public. This price is based on the company's value, its future prospects, and other factors. Once the price is set, the company issues its shares to the public market.

Individuals or investors who are interested in owning a part of the company can buy these shares through a stock exchange, like the National Stock Exchange . By purchasing shares, they become shareholders or part-owners of the company. When people buy shares in an IPO, they are investing in the company's future success. They hope that as the company grows and becomes more profitable, the value of their shares will increase. This means that if they decide to sell their shares in the future, they may be able to sell them for a higher price than what they paid, making a profit.

History of the first IPO

IPOs have evolved over time and they continue to be a fascinating aspect of the investment world. IPOs have a long history, dating back to ancient civilizations. The earliest recorded IPO is believed to be the public offering of shares in the Dutch East India Company in 1602. There have been many notable IPO’s since then, the largest one was that of Saudi Aramco – The Saudi Arabian Oil company , which went public in 2019. The company raised $29.4 Billion. The biggest one in India has been LIC , they raised Rs 21,000 crores

How can you be a part of it?

To participate in IPOs, you need to have a Demat (Dematerialized) and trading account with a registered stockbroker in India. Most IPO applications in India are made through net banking or ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount). ASBA is a facility provided by banks where the application amount is blocked in your bank account until the allotment is finalized.

You can apply online through your bank's net banking portal or use the ASBA facility. Fill in the required details on the ASBA application, such as the number of shares you want to apply for and the price you are willing to pay, The funds will be blocked by the bank until the allotment process is completed. Once the IPO subscription period ends, the allotment process begins.

If you are allocated shares, the allotted quantity will be credited to your Demat account. If you are not allocated shares or partially allocated, the blocked funds will be unblocked or refunded to your bank account.

How to select an IPO?

Start by researching the company going public. Understand its business model, products or services, competitive advantage, financial performance, and growth prospects. Look for information about the industry it operates in and any potential risks or challenges it may face.

The IPO prospectus provides detailed information about the company, its financials, management team, and future plans. Read and analyse the prospectus to gain insights into the company's fundamentals and evaluate its potential for success. Evaluate the industry in which the company operates.

Consider the industry's growth potential, competitive landscape, and any emerging trends or disruptions. Assess how the company is positioned within the industry and whether it has a sustainable competitive advantage. Also don’t forget to go through the risk factors section of the draft document. There could be some nasty surprises there.

In addition, you can assess the level of investor demand for the IPO. Look for indications of strong interest from institutional investors or anchor investors. High demand can be a positive sign, but be cautious of overly hyped IPOs that may be driven by market speculation.

Remember to read the IPO prospectus carefully, assess your risk tolerance and consider seeking advice from experts.