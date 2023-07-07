Explainer: What is an IPO in a stock market?

During an IPO, the company works with investment banks to determine the price at which they will sell their shares to the public. This price is based on the company's value, its future prospects, and other factors. Once the price is set, the company issues its shares to the public market.

What is an IPO?

An Initial Public Offering, or IPO for short, is the first time a private company decides to sell shares of its ownership to the public. It's like the company is opening its doors to allow regular people like you and me to become owners of that company. When a company wants to grow and expand its business, it often needs a lot of money. Instead of borrowing money from a bank or other sources, the company can offer to sell ownership stakes, called shares or stocks, to interested individuals and institutional investors.

Individuals or investors who are interested in owning a part of the company can buy these shares through a stock exchange, like the National Stock Exchange . By purchasing shares, they become shareholders or part-owners of the company. When people buy shares in an IPO, they are investing in the company's future success. They hope that as the company grows and becomes more profitable, the value of their shares will increase. This means that if they decide to sell their shares in the future, they may be able to sell them for a higher price than what they paid, making a profit.