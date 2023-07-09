CNBC TV18
Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? A beginner's guide

Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide

Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide
By Nigel D'Souza  Jul 9, 2023 1:13:30 PM IST (Published)

Derivatives contracts are broadly categorized into 2 sets futures and options FNO. These could be used to meet a variety of needs and you could choose them based on your risk appetite. 

What are derivatives?

As the name suggests, a derivative derives its value from the price of an underlying item, such as an asset or index. Derivatives are financial contracts which include stocks, indices, commodities, currencies, exchange rates, or the rate of interest. These financial instruments help you trade on the future value of the underlying asset.
In the stock market, the derivative value is derived either from a stock or from an index. Derivatives contracts are broadly categorized into 2 sets futures and options FNO. These could be employed to meet a variety of needs and you could choose them based on your risk appetite.
What is the difference between Futures and Options ?
Futures are contracts that obligate parties to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined future date (which is known as expiry date) and price. In Futures, you pay a percentage of the underlying price while trading.
