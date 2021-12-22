Explained: Zee shares unmoved by Sony deal, what should investors do now?

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) today announced that they have finalised the deal to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI. Zee shares reacted negatively to the development initially, but recouped most of the losses before closing higher at 0.46 percent, over the previous close.

Despite the merger announcement being a big positive, Zee shares have not moved much. Why?

Many traders had taken up long positions in the stock, expecting that the deal would eventually happen. Those traders are now booking profits, putting pressure on the stock. Also, the build-up of speculative positions led to futures and options trading in Zee being banned because of exchange-specified limits being triggered.

No fresh futures or options contracts can be bought or sold. If traders take fresh positions, they will be penalised by the exchange. Traders with open positions can reduce their positions by taking an offsetting position.

Can there be any further roadblocks for the deal?

It will depend on how Invesco, the biggest institutional investor in the company reacts to the merger. Some of Invesco’s concerns have been addressed in the final deal, but there are still a few grey areas—such as the payment of non-compete fee to Zee promoters--that need to be addressed. All eyes will be on Invesco and other institutional investors.

What does the deal mean for minority shareholders?

Prima facie looks like a fair deal for minority shareholders. Also, the merged entity will be India’s leading broadcast with an over 35 percent market share.

In terms of valuation, how does Zee stack up against its listed peers?

Zee is trading at a similar valuation as most of its peers. At roughly 12 times one year forward earnings ZEE is trading at a deep discount to its historical average. While the heady valuations of the past may not be seen anytime soon because of the structural changes in the media industry, there is definite room for a rerating, considering that the merged entity is a much bigger player.

How should an investor position for Zee?