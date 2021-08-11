Explained: Why there is pain in mid & smallcaps

The big area of pain has been the cuts we are seeing in midcap and smallcap stocks. That part of the market started to top out even as the Nifty50 index was breaking; both things happened almost exactly at the same time, within 48 hours or so. The Nifty broke out of 15,900 and the broader market started to top out.

This is simply the cut we are seeing on midcap and smallcap indices, cuts of 5 percent and 7.5 percent respectively. This is over the last five days.

What has the Nifty done in the same five-day period? Well, the index is down less than 1 percent during the last five trading sessions.

