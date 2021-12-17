Explained: Why are Indiabulls Housing Finance shares falling and is this an opportunity?

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares are down around 8 percent after founder Samir Gehlaut sold his 11.9 percent stake in the company for around Rs 268 per share. We look at the factors behind the fall and whether this represents an opportunity for investors looking to buy the stock.

Why is the Indiabulls Finance stock falling?

There are a few technical factors at play as well. Many traders had loaded up on the stock ahead of the stake sale, causing the stock to rise around 20 percent over the last three weeks. Some of those positions are getting unwound.

Who were the buyers of Gehlaut’s stake?

According to block deal data on the exchanges, the buyers were Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, International Monetary, Aurigin Master Fund, HSBC and Invesco Mutual Fund. However, not all of the 5.5 crore shares sold by Gehlaut were bought by these funds.

How does that matter?

Close to a crore of shares appear to have been picked up high volume traders who may have had a whiff of the deal, and would have cornered shares by bidding a few paise higher. Unlike fund houses, traders have a short term view on the stock and will be looking to sell for a small profit. This overhang may hold back other investors from buying the shares.

Any other factors?

The stock is out of the F&O ban list. That allows short sellers to have a go at the stock.

Should investors see this as an opportunity?

Yes, for those who are willing to take a long term view on the stock. With founder Gehlaut having stepped down , the company will now become a professionally managed company, as against a founder-run company till now.

How does the stock stack up against peers in terms of valuation?

The company is trading at a discount to its peers. One reason for that is the shrinking of its assets under management from around Rs 1.1 lakh crore in FY18 to around Rs 45,000 crore now, because of a clean-up exercise. The book value is Rs 350 per share after providing for bad assets and an additional buffer of Rs 3500-4000 crore.

What will be the next trigger for the stock?

The next trigger could be the induction of a strategic investor. If the company is able to do that, it could lead to a re-rating of the same. Poonawala Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp) got re-rated after the change in management control. PNB Housing too got re-rated briefly after Carlyle agreed to infuse funds in the company. The deal had to be called off because of shareholder objection.

