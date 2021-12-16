Explained: What is NSE's Prime segment, why market needs it

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is planning to introduce a new listing segment that features companies that willingly comply with stricter standards than needed by government norms, reported Economic Times.

The new listing segment is expected to be on the lines of Brazil’s successful Novo Mercado (New Market) listing segment. The new NSE segment may be called NSE Prime.

What is NSE Prime?

NSE will give companies an option to sign up for a Prime membership. Per the ET report, NSE wants to sign up and recognise companies with higher standards of corporate governance.

The model of voluntary increased compliance was first adopted by the Brazilian stock exchange B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao (B3 - Brazil Stock Exchange and Over-the-Counter Market), which saw companies being listed in a new segment, the Novo Mercado. Since the creation of the Novo Mercado, B3 also issued an index based on it which has consistently outperformed the benchmark index of the B3, the Indice Bovespa, more commonly known as Ibovespa.

Foreign investors have preferred to deal with companies listed on Novo Mercado, and most of Brazil’s new listings have tried to be listed in the segment as well. Other foreign bourses like the London Stock Exchange have also tried to introduce the Novo Mercado model.

How can companies become 'Prime'?

To be eligible companies must comply with higher regulatory norms than those set out by the government. Companies, for instance, must have at least 40 percent public shareholding instead of the 25 percent that is mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The companies must have a minimum of eight and a maximum of 15 board seats . Companies must also have no relation between their Managing Directors and their Chairmen. Additionally, promoters of the company must disclose the financial health of other companies that they have any control or influence over.

What is the need for NSE Prime?

The NSE’s push for companies to voluntarily comply with stricter standards comes at a time within Indian companies, dominated by powerful promoters, have been chafing under new stricter regulations that have been coming from SEBI.

Instead of trying to force the companies to comply with stricter standards, letting companies voluntarily do so for greater economic benefits may be the way to improve governance in India Inc.