In this edition of CNBC-TV18's Market Simplified show, Sumaira Abidi explains one of the important fundamentals of investing, that is, CAGR or compound annual growth rate.

Warren Buffet famously said you're sitting under a tree today because someone planted a seed a long time ago. Einstein called compounding the Eight wonder of the world... and that's really how important compounding is... So, how do you measure through CAGR?

As the name suggests, it is the annual rate at which your money has compounded between any 2 dates.