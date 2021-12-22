Explained: The sudden craze for Nifty Bees, and why ETFs are popular

Exchange-traded fund Nifty Bees, which tracks the 50-share Nifty index saw a record turnover of Rs 281 crore on December 21. This compared to an average daily volume of a little less than Rs 30 crore between January 1 and December 20. Let’s take a closer look at the ‘what’ and the ‘why’ of this trend

For starters, what exactly are ETFs, and how do they work?

An ETF is a mutual fund scheme that tracks indices such as Nifty , Sensex, Nifty Bank or any such indicator. When you buy units of an ETF, you are buying the underlying basket of securities that constitute the index, in proportion to their weightage in the index.

For instance, if you are investing Rs 10,000 in a Sensex ETF, a stock that has 15 percent weightage in the index will get 15 percent of the money, and so on.

That sounds like an index fund. So what is the difference between an index fund and an ETF?

ETFs and index funds are similar in many ways. But a fundamental difference is that ETFs are traded on the exchange like stocks. This is helpful if you are looking to time your entry and exit as you will be able to buy or sell the index at the current market price. In an index fund, you will be allotted units (while buying) or get your money (while selling) based on the Net Asset Value at the end of the day. Besides the fund management charges for ETFs are lower compared to index funds.

There appears to be a lot of interest in ETFs right now. What is driving this

ETFs are in demand as the equity cult is catching on because of the market rally since the start of the pandemic last year. At the same time, many people are reluctant to invest in shares directly for fear of losing money. Some people don’t want to invest in actively managed mutual funds because of higher fund management charges. If you are bullish on a particular index, ETF is one way of the easiest and cheapest ways to create a portfolio mirroring that index.

What effect is this having on the market?

In a bull market, this can create a self-fulfilling prophecy. When money pours into ETFs, the prices of the shares in the underlying index will rise, pushing the index higher. This in turn will draw more buyers. Even stocks with weak fundamentals could rally just because they are part of an index that is seeing a lot of interest through ETFs. But the reverse will be equally true when sentiment changes for the worse.

What should investors keep in mind while investing in ETFs?

The ETF is a mirror of the underlying Index – so the most important factor is if you are bullish or bearish on the sector itself. Also, in some sectors like IT and even banking at times, stocks tend to move in tandem. But in certain sectors like pharma, the moves can be totally divergent which may render ETF investing less effective.

What is the downside of playing the market through ETFs?

Since ETFs trade on exchanges like stocks, there is a temptation to time your entry and exit. This may work once in a while, but if you try it too frequently, you might end up paying a lot of fund management fees, besides missing out on some big market moves.

