  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Legal

Explained: Sebi's July 22 circular aims to boost transparency in debt mutual funds

Updated : July 28, 2020 06:13 PM IST

SEBI has asked Mutual Funds to undertake at least 10 percent of their total secondary market trades by value in corporate bonds (excluding Inter Scheme Transfer trades) by placing/seeking quotes through one-to-many mode on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.
Through an RFQ platform, buyers and sellers of debt securities put in a request or a bid/quote on a trading screen to carry out a trade.
Explained: Sebi's July 22 circular aims to boost transparency in debt mutual funds

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results preview: Company may post quarterly loss for the first time since 2001

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results preview: Company may post quarterly loss for the first time since 2001

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement