The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a paper proposing draft regulations for exchanges looking to offer trading of gold in the form of electronic gold receipts (EGR).

SEBI's objective is to make the domestic spot price discovery mechanism transparent.

The move is a significant step as India is the second-largest consumer of gold, after China. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, PR Somasundaram, MD-India of World Gold Council echoed the sentiment.

“It is a very positive development,” Somasundaram said. It’s been in the works for quite some time now and SEBI has asked for further public feedback on the paper. “I am sure there will be further suggestions about the EGRs but most of the market concerns seem to have been addressed here,” he said, adding that this should be much welcome by the market.

How do EGRs work?

Investors intending to convert their gold into EGRs will have to take their gold to vault managers. Any entity registered in India, with a net worth of at least Rs 50 crore can apply to be a vault manager.

The vault manager will assay the gold and issue the electronic gold receipt, Somasundaram said. Then, either depository (CDSL or NSDL) will assign it an ISIN, following which it will tradeable.

Those wanting their gold back have to surrender their receipt to the vault manager and take the physical gold.

What taxes does SEBI intend to levy?

Like other tradeable instruments, SEBI will levy Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on EGRs. But there is confusion on whether the regulator will levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EGRs as Gold is a commodity. Somasundaram, however, argues that GST should be levied only when the EGR is converted back to physical gold.

“The original recommendation that we have been making over the years is that while it is traded, there should not be any GST,” Somasundaram said.

When investors are trading gold as a receipt, it is in the regulated vault and treated as a security. But when they want physical gold, then the question of treating it like a commodity comes. That’s when GST should come in, he added.

Plus, if the buyers and sellers are from different states, then levying GST would create another issue. However, the regulator is considering levying the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) to resolve this issue.

What about the gold denomination for trading?

To begin with, SEBI will introduce the EGRs of 1 kg, 100 g, and 50 g denomination. The smaller denominations of 10 g and 5 g may also be introduced to attract more players in the market.

But the regulator will permit the conversion of EGR (for small denominations) into gold only if the owner has accumulated at least 50 g (or multiples thereof) of EGRs.

This will not only help in delivery and logistics aspects but also protect the businesses of jewellers, Somasundaram said. This way, those who want small gold denominations would not be disappointed either.

How is Gold EGR different from Gold ETF and futures?

Gold Futures are a very different product, said Somasundaram, they are more useful for hedging purposes. EGRs are for people who need physical gold. And this framework will complement the existing products, not just ETFs and futures, but also digital gold and gold mutual funds, he said.