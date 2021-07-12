Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Explained: Paytm IPO and the road ahead

    Explained: Paytm IPO and the road ahead

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Paytm IPO is likely to be launched by Diwali while it's the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), filing could be in middle of this year. The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) notification has raised 2 important points - first by way of the secondary issuance and the second the professionally managed company’s status.

    Paytm IPO is likely to be launched by Diwali while it's the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), filing could be in middle of this year.
    The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) notification has raised 2 important points - first by way of the secondary issuance and the second the professionally managed company’s status.
    In the secondary issue, where existing shareholders will sell their shares, it will raise to bring the total to Rs 16,600 crore.
    The shareholders also approved to declassify Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the promoter in the EGM. However, since he does not have the required minimum 20 percent stake in the company, he will require SEBI’s approval to be declassified as the promoter.
    However, another aspect is that the two big investors in Paytm Alibaba and Ant Group own together 37 percent stake and they will have to reduce their stake in order to be below that 25 percent mark so that the company can be called a professionally managed company and there goes the secondary it which is also quite larger.
    The one thing to note here is that SEBI will have to really look at both these companies - the two investors at two entities for this to happen, otherwise, the dilution required could be much larger ahead of the IPO.
    Watch video for more
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Seeking RBI nod for reverse merger; promoter to stay in the business: Equitas SFB’s PN Vasudevan

    Next Article

    Labour availability improving gradually, says HG Infra

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,070.00 170.45 2.47
    Grasim1,539.30 39.15 2.61
    JSW Steel693.90 12.35 1.81
    Shree Cements28,019.95 517.20 1.88
    TATA Cons. Prod775.75 9.80 1.28
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,066.05 168.55 2.44
    ICICI Bank646.50 7.85 1.23
    IndusInd Bank1,049.80 9.60 0.92
    Maruti Suzuki7,470.55 45.40 0.61
    Axis Bank753.85 6.80 0.91
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports718.60 -9.90 -1.36
    Bharti Airtel529.60 -6.65 -1.24
    BPCL451.10 -5.80 -1.27
    HDFC Bank1,487.20 -14.80 -0.99
    Bajaj Auto3,964.00 -31.90 -0.80
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,482.85 -13.90 -0.56
    Infosys1,545.75 -17.00 -1.09
    Tata Steel1,226.50 -12.70 -1.02
    Bharti Airtel529.90 -6.05 -1.13
    Bajaj Auto3,965.00 -30.05 -0.75

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5750-0.0625-0.08
    Euro-Rupee88.3790-0.0200-0.02
    Pound-Rupee103.3390-0.1950-0.19
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6772-0.0003-0.05
    View More