EXPLAINED: New SEBI rule on the portfolio mix of multicap funds

Commodity and capital markets regulator SEBI on Friday modfied the asset allocation rules for multicap mutual fund schemes, which invest in shares of large cap, midcap and small cap companies.

We try and decode revised rules and their implications for the mutual fund industry and the stock market.

To start with, what exactly has SEBI done?

It has told multicap funds that a minimum of 75 percent of their corpus should be invested in equity and equity-linked instruments, with effect from February 2021. Currently, multicap funds are required to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their corpus in equity and equity-linked instruments.

From February, fund managers will also have to ensure that they invest a minimum of 25 percent of the corpus in each of the three categories of stocks that are part of a multicap fund—large caps, midcaps, and small caps. There is no such restriction at present. There is no such restriction at present.

What’s the rationale for the rule change?

“In order to diversify the underlying investments of multicap funds across the large, mid and smallcap companies and be true to label, it has been decided to partially modify the scheme characteristics of multicap fund,” the SEBI circular said.

Does data bear that out?

Yes. According to estimates by various broking firms, total assets under management of multicap funds is around Rs 1.50 lakh crores. Of this, large caps account for roughly 65 percent, midcaps around 25 percent and small caps, around 10 percent.

Why have fund managers loaded up on large cap stocks?

That is because it is the large cap stocks that are doing well at the moment. While fund managers preach the virtues of long term investment, they have to take into account market realities as well. If a certain category is the flavor of the season, not having adequate exposure to those stocks will cause a fund manager’s portfolio to underperform. Most investors are backing large cap companies right now because they feel the big companies are better placed to weather the fallout of the ongoing pandemic.

At the same time, had mid and small caps been in demand at present, most multicaps would have had a higher proportion of these stocks in their portfolios.

How will the new SEBI rule affect multicaps and the stock market in general?

Portfolios that have less than 25 percent exposure to each of midcaps and small caps, and high exposure to large caps, will have to be rebalanced. This means the fund managers will have to sell down large caps and start buying small and midcaps. This could improve sentiment for small and midcap shares and sour the outlook for large cap shares. Since mid cap and small cap stocks are not very liquid, the sudden demand could cause their prices to surge.

Can multicap funds still have a higher exposure to large cap stocks?

Technically yes. If the fund has invested 100 percent of its corpus in equities, it could have a 50 percent exposure to large caps and a 25 percent exposure each to midcaps and small caps.

Can’t fund houses move the large cap stocks from multicap funds to large cap funds?

Yes they can. But the large cap funds should have the money to buy the stocks. Right now most equity schemes are witnessing net outflows.

Has SEBI done the right thing?