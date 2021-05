How do the stock markets react when social unrest – such as wild bombings or mass protests – occur? Stock markets in countries with open and democratic institutions weather social unrest better than those with authoritarian systems, an IMF research showed.

IMF researchers used a dataset of 156 social unrest events during 2011-20. They showed that markets in countries with open and democratic institutions barely suffered due to social unrest events. On the contrary, markets in countries with authoritarian regimes suffered a negative impact.

On average, the stock market returns fell by over 2 percent within three days of the event. They further fell 4 percent in the next month, IMF said.

This data is consistent with real-world examples. For example, the Yellow Vest protests of late 2018 in France barely affected its markets at the time.

These findings firms the view that the impact of social unrest on markets depends on how it will be resolved. And the resolution depends on the institutional quality.

From the perspective of market participants, effective democratic institutions can mitigate the cost of social unrest. That may be because institutions in such countries are flexible and robust. They stipulate a mechanism to aggregate the divergent views and address the underlying economic implications.

On the contrary, social unrest in a country with low accountability is a challenge to the governance itself. The unrest, therefore, leads to more uncertainty, a reduction in confidence, and a decline in asset prices. Moreover, government-dependent firms dominate markets in such countries, making them more vulnerable to shifts in the political landscape.

The research found that stock markets in advanced economies are not subject to the negative consequences of unrest. Take the George Floyd case, for example. George Floyd's killing in the United States late in May aroused civil unrest in the country. Despite that, the S&P 500 – on the first day of June 2020 – rose 0.4 percent and the DJIA followed the suit.

To dig deeper into indicators of institutional quality, IMF consulted the World Bank Governance Indicators (WGI).

WGI reports individual governance indicators for over 200 countries and territories over the period of 1996-2019 for six dimensions of governance.

Of the six, two factors have a statistically significant impact on stock market performance after social unrest. The factors are regulatory quality and voice & accountability.

Regulatory Quality captures the government’s ability to regulate markets in ways that promote private sector development. Voice & accountability captures people’s participation in government. Civil freedom, accountability, and regulation play a crucial role in shaping the impact of unrest on markets, IMF found.