The abrupt closure of Franklin Templeton’s six credit risk funds has forced the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to take measures so that such incidents do not occur in future.

Credit risk funds are debt funds that lend 65 percent or more of their money to low-credit quality debt securities. Borrowers pay higher interest rates as a way to compensate for their lower credit rating, which translates into a higher risk for the lender due to increased possibility of default.

In April, Franklin Templeton had announced the closure of its debt mutual fund on the grounds of extreme redemption and severe illiquidity. It had reduced the credit risk funds to half their size in a year, proving even debt mutual funds are not immune to the economic shock in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The securities regulator has put in place certain rules to ensure sufficient liquidity in debt funds to meet redemption stress, dissuade excessive redemptions by imposing an additional charge on the redemptions in stressed schemes, and is installing a mechanism where asset managers can take up the illiquid paper on their books, said a SEBI official.

Some of these policy changes will transform the way mutual funds function.

Here's a look at some of the changes proposed and implemented by SEBI:

Use of RFQ platform

From October 1, mutual funds will trade in corporate bonds through Request for Quote (RFQ) platform available on both NSE and BSE. The MFs will take some 10 percent of their average secondary markets trade.

Request for quote is a platform for interaction among market participants who wish to negotiate transactions among themselves.

This step was taken to boost the liquidity of exchanges in the secondary market bond transactions.

This step was undertaken to boost

Portfolio and yield disclosure

On July 22, SEBI announced via a circular that debt mutual funds have to disclose their portfolio every 15 days, instead of 30 days. Only select funds were disclosing their portfolio twice a month.

At the same time, MFs have to disclose the yields of the underlying instrument to increase the transparency of the system. Previously, they used to inform the indicative yield of the entire portfolio monthly.

This move will also help in understanding the risk undertaken if any.

Segregation of Portfolio

SEBI permitted the segregation of debt instruments in case of a credit event in 2018. Further, in August, securities regulator allowed the MFs to side pocket debt. In cases where borrowers have approached the mutual funds’ house for debt restructuring due to stress on account of COVID-19. This will prevent investors from preventing in toxic securities.

Previously an AMC could create a segregated portfolio in a mutual fund scheme in case of a credit event. This event also included downgrading below investment grade and subsequent downgrades in credit rating by a SEBI registered credit rating agency.

Safer liquid funds

SEBI has mandated liquid funds to hold at least 20 percent of its portfolio in liquid assets like cash, T-bills, government securities, and repo rate on government securities at all times.

Moreover, to deter corporates from using liquid funds to park their money for short periods, SEBI has notified exit load on funds for redemption within seven days.

Debt 'liquid' mutual funds

On September 23, Reuters reported that SEBI is planning to make it mandatory for all debt mutual funds to hold a certain percentage of liquid assets in their schemes. The MFs are to invest in treasury bills and government securities.

In June, Reserve Bank of India had suggested that “debt mutual funds should be asked to invest a certain amount in liquid assets such as treasury bills as a buffer against sudden redemption requests” like in Franklin case.

Stress testing methodology

In September end, Ajay Tyagi, the Chairman of SEBI said, the regulator was facilitating the establishment of an expert committee to frame a stress testing methodology encompassing liquidity, credit, and market risks for all open-ended debt MF schemes. The panel would design a framework to determine the minimum asset allocation required in liquid assets based on assets in the plans, type of investors, the outcome of stress testing, and minimum redemption requirement during gating.

Repo-clearing corporation

SEBI board has approved setting up of limited purpose repo-clearing corporation, a move aimed at boosting repo trading in corporate bonds, the regulator said.

The move would make mutual fund managers more accountable by introducing a code of conduct for them.

This clearing corporation would guarantee settlement of tri-party repo trades in all investment-grade corporate bonds, including those below AAA rated.

Investing in unlisted NCDs

By the end of September, SEBI had permitted mutual funds to invest in unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to a maximum of 10 percent of the debt portfolio of a scheme in a phased manner.

This measure is also aimed at transparency and disclosure for investment in debt and money market instruments by mutual funds.

Further, the regulator has reduced the existing overall limit for the investment of mutual fund schemes in unrated debt instruments, except those for which specific norms are separately provided, to 5 per cent. Currently, the limit is 25 percent. This will be effective from January 1, 2020, for all fresh investment.

In-house credit risk assessment

To ensure that mutual funds can carry out their credit assessment of assets and reduce reliance on credit rating agencies, SEBI asked fund houses to have an appropriate policy and system in place to conduct an in-house credit risk assessment or due diligence of debt and money market instruments at all points of time.

This is valid for before investing in such instruments and also continue to have a proper assessment of the credit risk of the portfolio.

Further, SEBI insisted that internal policy have adequate provisions for generating early warning signals on the deterioration of the credit profile of the issuer.

These measures shall be effective from November 2020, according to the SEBI circular.

Revamping risk meter

The risk meter now includes six levels, one up from the five levels mandated earlier.

The newer levels are: ‘low risk’, ‘low to moderate’, ‘moderate’, ‘moderately high’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’.

Earlier the debt funds were considered to be low and moderately low-risk schemes; now, this new framework takes a more in-depth look at the portfolios.

This new risk meter will change every month and display historical risk scoring, aside from past performance.

Labelling norms of dividend option

SEBI has also asked the fund houses to use the nomenclature’ income distribution cum capital withdrawal’ instead of the word dividend while specifying the plans of the schemes. Hence mutual funds’ dividend payout schemes will be renamed ‘Payout of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option.’ Similarly, dividend reinvestment and dividend transfer plans will be renamed. These changes must be implemented by April 1, 2021.

Change in NAV calculation

According to the new rules, from January 1, investors will purchase NAV of the day when investor’s money reach AMC, irrespective of the size of the investments.

With respect of the purchase of units of mutual fund schemes (except liquid and overnight schemes), closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilisation irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application.

These rules would not apply to liquid and overnight funds.

Inter-scheme transfer

On October 8, SEBI restricted the use of inter-scheme transfers (ISTs) by debt mutual funds. It said inter-scheme transfers could only be done after other avenues of raising liquidity are attempted and exhausted by a fund house.

This would take effect from January 2021.