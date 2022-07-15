A company makes different kinds of payments to its shareholders. Some payments have to be made while others are optional. Both dividend and special dividends fall in the second category. A company is not mandated to pay dividends to its shareholders but before dwelling on why this payment is made, let's understand what is a dividend?

Dividend

It is usually a part of the profit that the company shares with its shareholders. Let's say, you own a tech company that made a $100 million annual profit. With this profit amount, you made all the payments that you necessarily have to and you also kept some amount for the future but you still have some money in your pocket. In such cases, companies usually distribute this remainder profit amount among shareholders. This is called dividend payment.

Dividend can be paid in cash, stocks, or any other form that a company chooses. Dividends are often distributed quarterly. However, regular dividends are paid to only eligible shareholders — those who have been associated with the company for a long time or those who have invested a big amount. The amount of dividend paid is decided by the company’s board of directors and approved by the shareholders.

Now, let's come to the "why" part of the dividend. So, suppose you made a $100 million annual profit and even after making all necessary payments and keeping some amount for the future, you still have some money left. Let's assume you have $10 million left. Now, why do you pay this "extra" money to shareholders? Is money ever "extra"?

Well, established companies that have been making humongous profits for several years make regular dividend payments to reward loyal investors. Also, dividend payments reflect positively on a company and help maintain investors’ trust. Most of the companies that offer dividend payment work in these sectors — basic materials, oil and gas, banks and financial, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and utilities.

However, there is a downside to dividend payment as well. When you distribute the remainder profit as dividends, investors assume that your company doesn't have any growth or expansion plan. If you had plans to expand or invest in new technology to become more efficient, you would have kept the remainder profit for growth purposes instead of distributing it as dividends.

Now that we are clear about dividends, let's move to special dividends.

Special dividend: The most fundamental difference between dividend payment and special dividend payment is that of magnitude. A special dividend is a far bigger amount than a regular dividend. This is why a special dividend is a non-recurring payment, unlike dividends. Often referred to as “extra dividends”, special dividends are usually paid in liquid form.

Let's understand this with an example. You own a soft drink company that makes about $10 million profit every financial quarter but your sale went up drastically due to a really hot summer season. As opposed to the normal, you made a $50 million profit that summer. Now, you want to share this profit with a group of shareholders, so, you transfer a sum to their accounts. This payment is called a special dividend. As you don't know if your company would replicate this profit number in the coming months, you don't pay special dividends to your shareholders at regular intervals.

Special dividends are usually a one-time thing for most companies. It is usually given during a specific event like an extraordinary profit, asset sale, or any other windfall event. In most cases, special dividends are distributed when a company posts strong earnings and wishes to distribute the profits directly to shareholders. However, the distribution of special dividends can also take place when a company wishes to make changes to its financial structure or spin off a subsidiary company to its shareholders.

Probably, the most famous case of a company issuing special dividends was in 2004 when Microsoft paid $3 per share (as against $0.04 a share) to its shareholders for a total of $32 billion. Similarly, in 2017, Red Bull distributed 500 million euros ($617.3 million) in a special dividend. This came in the wake of a strong business year when Red Bull sold more than 6 billion cans of its caffeinated energy drink in a financial year.

Just like dividend payment, the payment of special dividends also leads to a perception that the company doesn't have a vision for growth. This may cause a reduction in the share price of the company as well.