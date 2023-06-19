Expect a bit of pull back in the US market, says Dean Kim

Dean Kim's insights shed light on the current state of the stock market, particularly focusing on the US market and the Sensex. While the US market faces the possibility of a pullback, the Sensex remains steady and continues to defy market uncertainties.

With a focus on the US market and the Sensex, Dean Kim, Head of Global Research Product at William O'neil + Co highlighted various factors affecting both markets.

According to Dean Kim, there may be a slight pullback in the US market.

“In the US, we may see a bit of a pullback. The market has done quite well despite last week Fed signaling to more rate hikes. The message here is the US market look short-term extended and we could see a breather,” he said.

In contrast to the uncertain outlook for the US market , the Sensex continues to demonstrate resilience. Kim noted that the Sensex is holding up quite well and remains above key moving averages.

Dean Kim pointed out that the next resistance level for the Sensex is at 63,583. With the Sensex currently hovering around this level, there is a good chance of it breaking above this resistance.

“Sensex is holding up quite well. The next resistance level is going to be the last December high, 63,583. But as long as we continue to see the index sort of finding support at the short term moving averages, I think it has a good chance to break above that resistance level,” he said.

Such a breakthrough could be an encouraging sign for investors, potentially leading to further upward momentum in the market.

Kim mentioned a few companies that investors should keep an eye on. Bharat Electronics, PNC Infra, Tube Investments, and Tata Consumer were among the names highlighted. These companies may have exhibited promising growth potential or shown significant activity in recent times, making them worth monitoring for investment opportunities.

When discussing the financial side of the market, Dean Kim identified IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank as two institutions that are sitting quite well.

“The good thing about the Indian market is the breadth is quite strong. And there's always going to be opportunities. Within capital equipment Bharat Electronics , PNC Infratech, names like that. And then in consumer cyclical, you have got two investments, Tata Consumer Products, Astral those types of names, and then in financial I think IndusInd Bank is trading up quite well on the bank side, but you also have Axis Bank ,” he said.

This suggests that these banks have been performing consistently or displaying strong fundamentals. Investors interested in the financial sector may find these banks worth considering for potential investments.

The real estate sector has been gaining traction recently, and Dean Kim acknowledged its growing prominence. The emerging theme of real estate provides investors with an additional avenue to explore. It is worth noting that specific details regarding the real estate trend were not provided, but this observation highlights the sector's potential for growth and profitability.

For more details, watch the accompanying video