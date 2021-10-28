Nykaa IPO: Motilal Oswal bullish due to inventory led model, in-house brands

Multi-brand beauty, personal care and fashion platform Nykaa's much awaited Rs 5,350 crore IPO opens for subscription today. Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Abneesh Roy, Ed-Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities, spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss its much-awaited IPO, its valuation and the road ahead.

The initial public offer (IPO) of the firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures that runs Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue of shares is worth Rs 630 crore and the offer for sale (OFS) is worth Rs 4,721 crore. The offer, which closes on November 1, 2021, is worth over Rs 5,351.92 crore at the upper end of the price band. So, the derived market cap is close around 53,205 crore.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Abneesh Roy, ED-Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities discussed the IPO that opens today.

First up, Khemka said, “We were discussing online penetration, especially for the beauty segment it has been pretty low. One of the biggest reason has been the fake or superior products that people end up with when they are buying online. So, Nykaa has taken two steps, one is they have a more inventory-led model and two, they have also their in-house brands. So combine these two, they are able to offer authentic genuine products which the customer then likes.”

He added, “Post pandemic, we have seen the consumer behaviour changing drastically, they have been forced to procure a lot of things online and that has only made buying a lot of products online acceptable as a habit, as a consumer preference choice. We believe that this segment, the online penetration could continue to grow at a significant pace going forward and that combined with the smartphones, internet penetration is only going to help a niche player like Nykaa. So overall, our view on Nykaa is a ‘subscribe’ rating for the IPO.”

Meanwhile, on valuations, Roy said, “This is seeing a very high interest. We have seen the anchor investor list. When we speak to FMCG companies, we have seen very good feedback on Nykaa as a platform, and Nykaa has got 35 percent market share. If I see the two businesses, I will be much more positive structurally on the beauty and personal care business, there they have a right to win. But yes, in any platform, once you get a very good footfall and audience, it does make a lot of sense to also diversify. So, fashion should grow faster in the near term, but in the longer term, I do continue to expect beauty and personal care to do far better.”

He added, “Also, I would expect Nykaa to remain aggressive on M&A. In the last few years and last few months also, they have been on an M&A spree and being such a cash rich company, I will expect that they will have a lot of firepower to acquire brands in the deep. So, that will again add a lot of growth potential for Nykaa from a medium to long-term perspective. I would expect Nykaa to focus more on the beauty and personal care (BPC), rather than on fashion from a longer-term perspective.”

On concerns over competition, Roy said, “Nykaa has got currently around 35 percent market share in the online beauty and personal care, I would say the risk from Hindustan Unilever or a very large retailer, like a Reliance or even Tatas, I think that is a far bigger risk. If you see an HUL, it completely dominates the mass end of the BPC, plus they already have the database, reach and distribution available. So yes, HUL and Reliance are bigger risk, but from smaller players, I think the risk is low.”

