Expect Indian market to outperform; won't allocate more funds: AMP Capital

AMP Capital expects the Indian market to outperform but will not allocate any more funds, for now, Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist, told CNBC-TV18.

“Emerging markets, India will continue to outperform. It's just that yes, I would not allocate more at this point because they didn’t have a good run through August so far,” he said.

On taper announcements, Oliver said, “Don't think Jerome Powell is in a position to sort of speak on behalf of the rest of the Fed, he may signal that time is advancing and that taper is getting closer, but I don't think he is going to give a strong signal to the effect that they are going to make an announcement. They are certainly not going to make an announcement at Jackson Hole. The question is whether he is hawkish enough to justify an announcement in the September meeting, or whether he will wait till the November meeting.”

According to him, the regulatory crackdown in China could cause some caution among investors. “The regulatory crackdown is the main issue impacting competence in China at present, but that is to the benefit of other emerging markets, including India,” said Oliver.

