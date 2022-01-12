Expect healthcare focus to continue in Budget: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas expects the focus to continue on healthcare space in budget 2022, Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian equity strategist, equity cash Asia Pacific, told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “We would expect a renewed focus on healthcare and some degree of tinkering around, particularly, the standard deduction could also come through.”

Speaking further about budget, Raychaudhuri said that lower taxes will provide tailwinds to sectors like consumer discretionary space.

Talking about sectors, he said that financials, IT services, energy, telecommunication and consumer discretionary are front and centre of portfolio construction in India currently.

On global markets, Raychaudhuri said, “We think developed market demand likely to stay intact and the demand is not just arising from the consumers but also from the corporate in the developed economies.”