Expect Brent crude to be rangebound between $60-72/bbl: XM Australia

XM Australia expects Brent crude to be rangebound between USD 60 per barrel up to USD 72 per bbl, Peter McGuire, CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

XM Australia expects Brent crude to be rangebound between USD 60 per barrel up to USD 72 per bbl, Peter McGuire, CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

Crude prices have seen a big jump overnight. It is up over a dollar per barrel or 2 percent, rebounding on the back of optimism regarding global economic recovery.

“Brent is well priced at the moment. And from an inflation side, USD 73/bbl, maybe USD 75/bbl could be top dollar. I think it's going to be rangebound, that's high of USD 60/bbl up to USD 72/bbl, but it's hard to quantify because if you have geopolitical shocks, we saw that with Afghanistan, if you have issues as far as mother nature is concerned, especially with the hurricane season coming up, then there is a concern there. So it's going to be rangebound,” McGuire said.

On demand, he said, “When you are thinking about the fabric of the COVID story and the interconnectedness to energy markets, one can forecast that it can be completely out. So that’s the perspective from the demand side. However, from the production side, OPEC seems to be under control and may be happy with the dollars they are owning. So, we have just got to see how the rest of this year pans out while entering 2022.”

For the entire interview, watch the video