Expect 8% loan growth in banks this year, says Systematix Group’s Dhananjay Sinha

Dhananjay Sinha, Director and Head of Institutional research at Systematix Group interacts with CNBC-TV18 to discuss the fundamentals of the market.

On the banking sector, Sinha said, “There is a turnaround as far as business is concerned so if you look at the loan growth it does look to be picking up. We are expecting that in this year we will have 8 percent loan growth and next year we are expecting about 14-15 percent growth.”

He further added, “I think the cyclical upturn for the banking sector is definitely there and the banks that have the capability to capture the market share have the margins which are on expanding side especially given the context of their ALM - asset-liability management those are the companies that can do well.”

On markets, Sinha said, “There has been a lot of uneasiness recently in the last few weeks. The index has come down by 4-5 percent on a month-on-month basis largely led by the banking and financial space. It does look like broader markets look to be fairly steady, there doesn’t seem to be much correction out there.”

He added, “My own view is that the current volatility is something that has to be bought.”

Watch the video for more