Expect 30% earnings growth for FY22; must have QSR stocks for long term: Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal

Gautam Duggad, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects 30 percent growth in earnings for FY22 and said equity valuations will turn to FY23 post H2FY22.

The June quarter corporate earnings saw a marginal beat on Nifty earnings on a year-on-year basis, despite low base.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Duggad said, “We are still expecting 30 per cent-plus earnings growth for FY22. For our broader universal Motilal Oswal coverage of 208 stocks, we have seen an earnings growth of 117 percent, which is broadly in line. This performance led by commodities and cyclicals – metals and oil marketing companies (OMCs) – ex of those two sectors numbers is marginally ahead of estimates.”

Duggad added that he had not seen any change in EPS estimate of Nifty.

He has a positive view on QSR sector and believes it is an exciting space for long term investment.

“QSR is a space, which is very exciting and we have been positive on this space. We have recently upgraded Jubilant Foodworks also somewhere about Rs 3,000. If somebody has a long-term view, one must definitely have some exposure to QSR space,” he said.

He believes the backdrop for liquidity and interest rates still remains very conducive for equity valuations.

