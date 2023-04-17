Expect 1-2% revenue growth for Indian IT in Q1FY24, says Macquarie analyst

IT stocks plunged in trade on Monday (April 17) after analysts reset expectations following disappointing Q4 earnings from Infosys.

Infosys shocked investors by missing its full-year growth guidance for the first time in six years. Concerns over deal cancelations and ramp-downs across key segments dragged the stock and its peers lower. While the stocks saw sharp recovery from their day's lows, Infosys ended the day down 9.40 percent at Rs 1,258.10 per share.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ravi Menon, IT & Technology analyst at Macquarie Group, said he expects a 1-2 percent revenue growth for Indian IT in the first quarter of FY24.

"We have not heard of any major project cancellations. Channel checks indicate that people have put capex on hold especially in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank. However these should start coming back in May or June. So I would think we should look at somewhere between 1-2 percent growth in Q1 for most of these firms," Menon said.

Following the poor Q4 earnings, brokerages have brought down their EPS estimates. On an average, EPS estimates have come down by 7-10 percent. Nomura has a neutral call on Infosys, CLSA is bullish on the stock but has downgraded it from a buy to outperform rating.

Stocks like Infosys, Wipro, Mphasis today hit fresh 52-week lows.

So, is the pain going to be short-lived or is it going to be prolonged? Currently, consensus is building towards a double digit revenue growth in FY25 and a margin expansion on account of easing supply side situation. However if there is no operating leverage because of lower revenue then costs continue to remain sticky and margin expansion may not take place.

In terms of valuations, Infosys is currently trading at 19x, while TCS is trading at 23x.