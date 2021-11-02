Exclusive: Delhivery to file papers for IPO worth Rs 7,000 crore

Delhivery, an Indian delivery and e-commerce logistics company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator SEBI for a public issue worth Rs 7,460 crore.

The offer may comprise a fresh issue of Rs 5,000 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 2,460 crore. The company is seeking a valuation of around $5.5 billion, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The shareholders offloading shares via the IPO include China Momentum Fund (Rs 400 crore), Carlyle Group (Rs 920 crore), Softbank Vision Fund (Rs 750 crore), and Times Internet (Rs 330 crore).

Delhivery is a domestic logistics giant, backed by Softbank, Tiger Global Management and Carlyle. It earlier signed an agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Spoton Logistics, per a Moneycontrol report. Spoton Logistics is a rival express logistics player.

Delhivery competes with the likes of DHL's Blue Dart Express and DTDC India in the domestic logistics sector. The sector contributes about 14 percent to India's GDP.