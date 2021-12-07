0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>

  • Exclusive: Aiming for LIC IPO in Q4; BPCL stake sale still at due diligence state, says DIPAM Secy

Exclusive: Aiming for LIC IPO in Q4; BPCL stake sale still at due diligence state, says DIPAM Secy

Profile image
By Sapna Das  | IST (Published)
Mini

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction that the government is trying to bring the LIC IPO to the market in the fourth quarter of this fiscal (Q4FY22).

Exclusive: Aiming for LIC IPO in Q4; BPCL stake sale still at due diligence state, says DIPAM Secy
The government is trying to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation in the fourth quarter (January-March) of this financial year as planned, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)  Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.
He said that financial bids for Nilachal Ispat, Pawan Hans were likely in December and that the financial bids stage for Bharat Earth Movers and Shipping Corporation would be reached very soon. He added these four transactions were at a relatively advanced stage.
He said the BPCL stake sale was still at a due diligence stage.
“We are not in a position to say when we can have the financial bids,“ Pandey said.
(This copy will be updated)
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
Tags
Previous Article

RBI Monetary Policy: To act or to wait?

Next Article

Omicron variant: Rupee plunges to near two-month low at 75.40 against US dollar

next story