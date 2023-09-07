Exclusive | Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry is not worried about Jio Financial making a big play

2 Min Read
Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said he is not worried about the Reliance Industries demerged entity Jio Financial making a big play as there is space for all.
“All are our competition and competition is evolving; public sector banks are coming back, fintechs are becoming more important and prominent, and Jio Financial Services is talking about making a big play in the market. The good news is that in India, the opportunity is very large, it is only growing," he said in an exclusive interview at the Global Fintech Fest.
On Jio Financial Services Ltd, Nuvama has said that it is expected to join the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) large-cap category on the January 2024 list, with the effect showing in February 2024. Nuvama further stated that the development will not lead to any immediate flow changes; instead, it's a list used by active fund managers.
"Competition is welcome, competition will always be there and keep coming. It's a question of how we react to it. I mean, at least in the case of Axis Bank, we see this as an opportunity and that is exactly how we are going about it,” Chaudhry added.
Jio Financial Services was officially listed on the NSE on August 21, 2023, after its demerger from Reliance Industries. However, the decision to exclude the stock from indices was announced after the stock failed to meet the price band criteria on two consecutive trading days — specifically on September 4, 2023, and September 5, 2023.
The exclusion from the Nifty indices — including Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, and others — become effective from today, i.e. September 7, 2023, at the close of trading on September 6, 2023.
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
