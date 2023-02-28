In a submission requesting a change of date for the Festival, ANMI stated that the "Holi Festival is falling on March 8, 2023, while the exchange trading holiday has been declared on March 7, 2023."

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has written to the Indian government, exchanges, and depositories, seeking to shift the Holi holiday to March 8 instead of March 7.

Currently, exchanges in India have listed the Holi holiday as of March 7, while the festival wil be celebrated on March 8.

In a submission requesting a change of date for the Festival, ANMI stated that the "Holi Festival is falling on March 8, 2023, while the exchange trading holiday has been declared on March 7, 2023."

ANMI informed that the as per an update sent out on December 2, 2022, the Government of Maharashtra notified March 7, 2023, as a public holiday. However, a notification issued on June 22, 2022, by the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, mentioned March 8, 2023, as a public holiday applicable for central administrative offices located in Delhi.

ANMI further emphasised that the Holi festival would be celebrated across India on March 8, by all families and friends, including SEBI registered intermediaries (Stock brokers) and their 9 crore investors.