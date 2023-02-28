homemarket NewsIndia exchange members' body ANMI seeks Holi date change

India exchange members' body ANMI seeks Holi date change

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 8:14:56 AM IST (Updated)

In a submission requesting a change of date for the Festival, ANMI stated that the "Holi Festival is falling on March 8, 2023, while the exchange trading holiday has been declared on March 7, 2023."

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has written to the Indian government, exchanges, and depositories, seeking to shift the Holi holiday to March 8 instead of March 7.

Recommended Articles

View All

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Currently, exchanges in India have listed the Holi holiday as of March 7, while the festival wil be celebrated on March 8.
In a submission requesting a change of date for the Festival, ANMI stated that the "Holi Festival is falling on March 8, 2023, while the exchange trading holiday has been declared on March 7, 2023."
Also read: NSE decides to include Zee Entertainment back into F&O segment post NCLAT order
ANMI informed that the as per an update sent out on December 2, 2022, the Government of Maharashtra notified March 7, 2023, as a public holiday. However, a notification issued on June 22, 2022, by the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, mentioned March 8, 2023, as a public holiday applicable for central administrative offices located in Delhi.
ANMI further emphasised that the Holi festival would be celebrated across India on March 8, by all families and friends, including SEBI registered intermediaries (Stock brokers) and their 9 crore investors.
Since March 7 has been declared a trading holiday by the Maharashtra Government and national exchanges, and March 8 is a working day, all members, investors, and their respective families will be deprived of enjoying Holi on March 8, 2023, and will be forced to come to work while the entire nation is celebrating Holi, they said.
Also read: What makes liquid funds the perfect bet now — and what lies ahead
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 10:51 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI)Holi

Previous Article

This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Colgate, Polycab and Ultratech Cement

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 1