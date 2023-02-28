English
India exchange members' body ANMI seeks Holi date change

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 10:51:08 PM IST (Published)

In a submission requesting a change of date for the Festival, ANMI stated that the "Holi Festival is falling on March 8, 2023, while the exchange trading holiday has been declared on March 7, 2023."

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has written to the Indian government, exchanges, and depositories, seeking to shift the Holi holiday to March 8 instead of March 7.

Currently, exchanges have listed the Holi holiday on March 7, which conflicts with the actual date of the festival.
In a submission requesting a change of date for the Festival, ANMI stated that the "Holi Festival is falling on March 8, 2023, while the exchange trading holiday has been declared on March 7, 2023."
Also read: NSE decides to include Zee Entertainment back into F&O segment post NCLAT order
ANMI informed that the as per an update sent out on December 2, 2022, the Government of Maharashtra notified March 7, 2023, as a public holiday. However, a notification issued on June 22, 2022, by the Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of India mentioned March 8, 2023, as a public holiday applicable for central administrative offices located in Delhi.
ANMI further emphasised that the Holi festival would be celebrated across India on March 8, by all families and friends, including SEBI registered intermediaries (Stock brokers) and their 9 crore investors.
Since March 7 has been declared a trading holiday by the Maharashtra Government and national exchanges, and March 8 is a working day, all members, investors, and their respective families will be deprived of enjoying Holi on March 8, 2023, and will be forced to come to work while the entire nation is celebrating Holi, they said.
Also read: What makes liquid funds the perfect bet now — and what lies ahead
