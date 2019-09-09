Market
Eveready shares hit 5% lower circuit after reports of Duracell's plans to buy company assets
Updated : September 09, 2019 10:27 AM IST
Eveready Industries stock fell as much as 5 percent to hit its lower circuit of Rs 70.50 per share on BSE.
The stock has lost nearly 70 percent of its value in the last one year and declined over 60 percent in 2019.
Duracell Inc, owned by Warren Buffettâ€™s Berkshire Hathaway is set to acquire Eveready Industriesâ€™ battery and flashlight business in a slump sale for Rs 1,600-1,700 crore.
