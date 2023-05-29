European stocks rise after U.S. debt ceiling deal, markets in U.K. closed today

European stocks had a volatile ast week, with the Stoxx 600 index initially dropping to its lowest point in eight weeks. However, on Friday, there was a rebound as tech stocks surged following Nvidia's impressive financial results.

European stock markets kicked off the week on a positive note following news of a deal reached between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

In early trade, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX showed gains of 0.5 percent. Across sectors, cautious optimism prevailed, with some experiencing modest increases while others remained relatively flat. The automotive and banking sectors led the way in terms of gains.

However, trading in the United Kingdom was halted for a bank holiday, while U.S. markets remained closed for Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, in Asia-Pacific markets, the situation was mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 index experienced growth, reaching its highest level since July 1990.

In other news, the Turkish lira experienced a significant decline, nearing a record low, after incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured reelection.

Meanwhile, Benchmark indices in India continued to consolidate near the day's high at noon. The Nifty 50 remains above the mark of 18,600, while the Nifty Bank index continues to trade above the mark of 44,400. The Sensex is also trading with gains of 400 points.

