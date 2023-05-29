English
    European stocks rise after U.S. debt ceiling deal, markets in U.K. closed today
    By Nishtha Pandey  May 29, 2023 1:52:10 PM IST (Published)

    European stocks had a volatile ast week, with the Stoxx 600 index initially dropping to its lowest point in eight weeks. However, on Friday, there was a rebound as tech stocks surged following Nvidia's impressive financial results.

    European stock markets kicked off the week on a positive note following news of a deal reached between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

    In early trade, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX showed gains of 0.5 percent. Across sectors, cautious optimism prevailed, with some experiencing modest increases while others remained relatively flat. The automotive and banking sectors led the way in terms of gains.
    However, trading in the United Kingdom was halted for a bank holiday, while U.S. markets remained closed for Memorial Day.
