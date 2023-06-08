European stocks open lower as global sentiment remains cautious

The British FTSE was last trading 0.01 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.03 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading marginally lower.

European stocks opened with slight declines on Thursday, as global markets exhibited a cautious and indecisive stance. At market open, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down by 0.2 percent with most sectors trading in negative territory.

Among the sectors, tech stocks led the losses with a 1.3 percent downturn, followed by household goods, which experienced a decline of 0.8 percent. However, there were minor gains observed, primarily driven by a 1 percent uptick in oil and gas stocks.

The previous trading session on Wednesday was characterized by volatility, with a pessimistic sentiment prevailing. Additionally, Asia-Pacific markets declined overnight, influenced by a pause in the market rally on Wall Street, which in turn resulted in flat U.S. stock futures on Wednesday evening.

Currently, the markets appear to be in a state of uncertainty as they await the upcoming policy meeting of the Federal Reserve scheduled for June 13 and 14. Economic indicators suggest that inflation is gradually receding, although it still remains above the central bank's targeted level of 2 percent.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty 50 are now off the day's high as we approach mid-day trading on the weekly options expiry session. The Nifty 50 index is down over 50 points from the day's high, while the Nifty Bank is down over 100 points from the high.

