European stocks open lower as global sentiment remains cautious

The British FTSE was last trading 0.01 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.03 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading marginally lower.

European stocks opened with slight declines on Thursday, as global markets exhibited a cautious and indecisive stance. At market open, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down by 0.2 percent with most sectors trading in negative territory.

Live Tv

Loading...

Among the sectors, tech stocks led the losses with a 1.3 percent downturn, followed by household goods, which experienced a decline of 0.8 percent. However, there were minor gains observed, primarily driven by a 1 percent uptick in oil and gas stocks.

The British FTSE was last trading 0.01 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.03 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading marginally lower.