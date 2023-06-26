European markets trade lower following a downbeat week

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was also trading 0.4 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.5 percent lower.
The European markets traded lower on Monday, after falling for five consecutive sessions last week. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was also trading 0.4 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.5 percent lower.
The European markets ended lower on Friday. DAX slipped one percent, while CAC and FTSE ended 0.5 percent lower each. The Bank of England on Thursday announced a rate hike of 50 basis point to tackle inflation, more than expected, taking the rates to highest since 2008. Three other central banks also hiked rates in the last 24 hours. The Swiss National Bank hiked rates by 25 basis points, Norges Bank by 50 basis points, and ECB by 25 basis points, highest level in 22 years.
Wall Street ended lower on Friday as Fed worries loom. Dow ended 0.6 percent, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.8 and one percent lower, respectively.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets were trading lower. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.2 percent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite ended 0.4 and 1.5 percent lower respectively.
At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $74 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower at $69.3 per barrel.
The Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were last trading flat.
First Published: Jun 26, 2023 1:15 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study
Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read
A bus ride through the world's highest highway tunnel is set to get surreal
Jun 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read