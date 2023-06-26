European markets trade lower following a downbeat week

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was also trading 0.4 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.5 percent lower.

The European markets traded lower on Monday, after falling for five consecutive sessions last week. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was also trading 0.4 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.5 percent lower.

The European markets ended lower on Friday. DAX slipped one percent, while CAC and FTSE ended 0.5 percent lower each. The Bank of England on Thursday announced a rate hike of 50 basis point to tackle inflation, more than expected, taking the rates to highest since 2008. Three other central banks also hiked rates in the last 24 hours. The Swiss National Bank hiked rates by 25 basis points, Norges Bank by 50 basis points, and ECB by 25 basis points, highest level in 22 years.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday as Fed worries loom. Dow ended 0.6 percent, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.8 and one percent lower, respectively.