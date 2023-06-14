European markets trade higher ahead of US Fed meeting outcome

The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.4 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent higher.
The European markets traded higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, ahead of the US Fed outcome due later today. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.4 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent higher.
