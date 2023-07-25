European Markets open mixed, with earnings and central banks in focus

Global investors are currently navigating through a busy week filled with corporate earnings reports and central bank meetings. The European Central Bank is set to meet on Thursday, where a 25 basis point rate hike is expected to be announced, along with guidance regarding their efforts to combat inflation in the final stages.

European markets opened on a mixed note as investors assessed economic data and corporate earnings, while gearing up for a big week of central bank meetings.

In early trade, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index showed little movement, with mining stocks witnessing a notable increase of 2.8 percent, while healthcare stocks experienced a decline of 0.8 percent.

The British FTSE was last trading 0.04 percent up, French CAC was trading down -0.26 percent. While the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.

Recent data released on Monday indicated a slowdown in business activity in France, Germany, and the U.K. during July, which has added to the concerns of a potential recession across Europe.

On Tuesday, earnings reports came in from companies like LVMH, Unilever, Deutsche Borse, Randstad, and Italgas.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures showed little change in early premarket trade on Tuesday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's longest winning streak since February 2017, thanks to a stronger-than-expected earnings season.

The day promises a flurry of earnings announcements stateside, with Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Spotify, and General Motors all scheduled to report.

Furthermore, the U.S. Federal Reserve will reveal its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with market expectations leaning towards another 25 basis point hike in interest rates as the central bank approaches the peak of its tightening cycle.