European Markets open mixed, with earnings and central banks in focus

2 Min Read
Global investors are currently navigating through a busy week filled with corporate earnings reports and central bank meetings. The European Central Bank is set to meet on Thursday, where a 25 basis point rate hike is expected to be announced, along with guidance regarding their efforts to combat inflation in the final stages.
European markets opened on a mixed note as investors assessed economic data and corporate earnings, while gearing up for a big week of central bank meetings.
In early trade, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index showed little movement, with mining stocks witnessing a notable increase of 2.8 percent, while healthcare stocks experienced a decline of 0.8 percent.
The British FTSE was last trading 0.04 percent up, French CAC was trading down -0.26 percent. While the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.
Recent data released on Monday indicated a slowdown in business activity in France, Germany, and the U.K. during July, which has added to the concerns of a potential recession across Europe.
Global investors are currently navigating through a busy week filled with corporate earnings reports and central bank meetings. The European Central Bank is set to meet on Thursday, where a 25 basis point rate hike is expected to be announced, along with guidance regarding their efforts to combat inflation in the final stages.
On Tuesday, earnings reports came in from companies like LVMH, Unilever, Deutsche Borse, Randstad, and Italgas.
Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures showed little change in early premarket trade on Tuesday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's longest winning streak since February 2017, thanks to a stronger-than-expected earnings season.
The day promises a flurry of earnings announcements stateside, with Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Spotify, and General Motors all scheduled to report.
Furthermore, the U.S. Federal Reserve will reveal its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with market expectations leaning towards another 25 basis point hike in interest rates as the central bank approaches the peak of its tightening cycle.
Meanwhile, halfway through the trading day, India's benchmark indices remain flat, with the Nifty 50 continuing to face resistance at the 19,700 mark.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models
Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need
Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan
Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read
Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force
Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read