European markets open mixed as US inflation eases more than expected

The British FTSE opened nearly flat. French CAC, however, opened in the green, up 0.7 percent. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX, traded marginally higher at the the opening hour.

The European markets opened mixed on Wednesday, as investors digested the US inflation data released on Wednesday, April 12. The US consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in the month of March, five percent from a year ago.

The European markets are taking cues from their Asian peers. Most Asian markets traded in the red on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.3 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was around half a percent in red. China's Shanghai Composite was last down 0.3 percent.

Concurrently, crude oil prices edged lower amid US recession fears. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $87.2 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were marginally lower $83.2 per barrel.

The Indian markets extended losses on Thursday. At the last count, the Nifty index was trading 0.3 percent higher, and Sensex was trading near 60,150, down 0.4 percent or 226.3 points from its previous close.