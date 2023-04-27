European markets open lower as nervousness in banking sector persists

The British FTSE was last trading marginally lower. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.4 percent lower.

The European markets opened lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as uncertainty and nervousness over banking sector continues. The British FTSE was last trading marginally lower. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.4 percent lower.

The Wall Street indices ended mixed on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.7 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.4 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite ended half a percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Most Asian markets were in the red early on Wednesday. However, during the later half of the day, the indices recovered from lows. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.2 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was 0.3 percent up. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.6 percent higher.

Crude oil prices gained on Thursday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at $78 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent in the green at $74.5 per barrel.

The Indian markets gained, but remained range bound on Thursday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near 17,850, and Sensex was trading 130 points higher.